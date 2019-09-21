Reviewing AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT)’s and Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)’s results

We are comparing AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (NYSE:MITT) and Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. 16 8.80 N/A 0.27 60.59 Cousins Properties Incorporated 37 10.65 N/A 0.93 38.03

Table 1 demonstrates AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. and Cousins Properties Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Cousins Properties Incorporated appears to has higher revenue and earnings than AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Cousins Properties Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. 0.00% 1.7% 0.2% Cousins Properties Incorporated 0.00% 1.7% 1.1%

Volatility and Risk

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc.’s current beta is 0.99 and it happens to be 1.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Cousins Properties Incorporated’s 0.86 beta is the reason why it is 14.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. and Cousins Properties Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cousins Properties Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Cousins Properties Incorporated is $42, which is potential 12.21% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. and Cousins Properties Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 69.7% and 73.3% respectively. Insiders owned 1.6% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Cousins Properties Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. 0.99% 3.28% -4.33% -8.65% -15.8% 2.7% Cousins Properties Incorporated -4.76% -4.58% -7.62% -0.28% -4.09% 11.33%

For the past year AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Cousins Properties Incorporated.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Cousins Properties Incorporated beats AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, acquiring, and managing a portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities, and financial assets. The company invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS issued or guaranteed by a U.S. government agency or U.S. government-sponsored entities; and fixed- and floating-rate residential non-agency RMBS that are not issued by a U.S. government agencies or U.S. government-sponsored entities. The company also invests in other real estate-related assets and financial assets, including fixed- and floating-rate commercial mortgage-backed securities, such as investment grade and non-investment grade classes; residential mortgage loans secured by residential real property; and commercial mortgage loans secured by commercial real property comprising mezzanine loans and preferred equity. In addition, its other real estate-related assets and financial assets investments include first or second lien loans, subordinate interests in first mortgages, and mezzanine financing secured by interests in commercial real estate, as well as bridge loans to be used in the acquisition, construction, or redevelopment of a property; other real estate structured finance products, mortgage servicing rights, real estate-related loans and securities, and other financial assets; and investment grade and non-investment grade debt and equity tranches of securitizations backed by various asset classes, such as small balance commercial mortgages, aircraft, automobiles, credit cards, equipment, manufactured housing, franchises, recreational vehicles, and student loans. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

Cousins Properties Incorporated, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, develops, and manages real estate portfolio, as well as performs certain real estate-related services in the United States. The company operates through four divisions: Office/Multi-Family, Retail, Industrial, and Land. The Office/Multi-Family division develops and manages office projects primarily in Austin, Dallas, Charlotte, Birmingham, and Atlanta; develops and sells multi-family projects in urban locations in the southeastern United States; and manages and leases office properties owned by third parties. It also develops mixed use projects that contain multiple product types in communities where individuals live, work, and seek entertainment. As of December 31, 2006, this division owned interests in 20 operating office properties; and had 5 office or multi-family projects under development or redevelopment. The Retail division develops and manages retail shopping centers principally in Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina, Texas, and Florida. As of the above date, this division owned 10 operating retail properties; and had 3 projects and 1 expansion under development. The Industrial division develops institutional warehouse and distribution properties in the metropolitan Atlanta area and the Dallas market. As of December 31, 2006, this division owned one operating industrial property and three projects under development. The Land division engages in the acquisition and entitlement of land, the development and sale of residential lots, and the acquisition and sale of certain undeveloped tracts of land to third parties. As of the above date, this division had 24 residential communities under development. The company qualifies as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Cousins Properties was founded in 1958 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.