Reviewing AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT)’s and Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)’s results

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (NYSE:MITT) and Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) are two firms in the REIT – Diversified that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. 17 11.36 N/A 0.27 61.41 Brandywine Realty Trust 15 4.79 N/A 0.53 28.14

Demonstrates AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. and Brandywine Realty Trust earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Brandywine Realty Trust seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Brandywine Realty Trust, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. and Brandywine Realty Trust’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. 0.00% 1.7% 0.2% Brandywine Realty Trust 0.00% 5.3% 2.4%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.99 shows that AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. is 1.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Brandywine Realty Trust has beta of 1.08 which is 8.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. and Brandywine Realty Trust.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Brandywine Realty Trust 1 1 1 2.33

Brandywine Realty Trust on the other hand boasts of a $17.17 consensus target price and a 17.93% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. and Brandywine Realty Trust are owned by institutional investors at 59.7% and 97.9% respectively. Insiders owned 1.4% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.2% of Brandywine Realty Trust’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. -0.36% -1.66% -3.49% -7.94% -8.19% 4.08% Brandywine Realty Trust 0.13% -5.36% -5% 4.17% -7.12% 16.55%

For the past year AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. was less bullish than Brandywine Realty Trust.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Brandywine Realty Trust beats AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, acquiring, and managing a portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities, and financial assets. The company invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS issued or guaranteed by a U.S. government agency or U.S. government-sponsored entities; and fixed- and floating-rate residential non-agency RMBS that are not issued by a U.S. government agencies or U.S. government-sponsored entities. The company also invests in other real estate-related assets and financial assets, including fixed- and floating-rate commercial mortgage-backed securities, such as investment grade and non-investment grade classes; residential mortgage loans secured by residential real property; and commercial mortgage loans secured by commercial real property comprising mezzanine loans and preferred equity. In addition, its other real estate-related assets and financial assets investments include first or second lien loans, subordinate interests in first mortgages, and mezzanine financing secured by interests in commercial real estate, as well as bridge loans to be used in the acquisition, construction, or redevelopment of a property; other real estate structured finance products, mortgage servicing rights, real estate-related loans and securities, and other financial assets; and investment grade and non-investment grade debt and equity tranches of securitizations backed by various asset classes, such as small balance commercial mortgages, aircraft, automobiles, credit cards, equipment, manufactured housing, franchises, recreational vehicles, and student loans. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It provides leasing, property management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and other tenant-related services for a portfolio of office, residential, retail and mixed-use properties. Brandywine Realty Trust was founded in 1994 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.