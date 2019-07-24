Reviewing AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT)’s and Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH)’s results

Both AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (NYSE:MITT) and Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. 17 11.60 N/A 0.27 61.41 Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation 4 -37.39 N/A -0.34 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. and Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. and Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. 0.00% 1.7% 0.2% Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation 0.00% -6.7% -0.6%

Volatility and Risk

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. is 1.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.99 beta. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation on the other hand, has 0.47 beta which makes it 53.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. and Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation 1 0 0 1.00

On the other hand, Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation’s potential upside is 2.04% and its average price target is $4.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. and Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 59.7% and 54.3%. 1.4% are AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.6% of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. -0.36% -1.66% -3.49% -7.94% -8.19% 4.08% Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation -0.97% 0% -9.09% -7.24% -14.58% 1.49%

For the past year AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. has stronger performance than Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation

Summary

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. beats Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation on 7 of the 8 factors.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, acquiring, and managing a portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities, and financial assets. The company invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS issued or guaranteed by a U.S. government agency or U.S. government-sponsored entities; and fixed- and floating-rate residential non-agency RMBS that are not issued by a U.S. government agencies or U.S. government-sponsored entities. The company also invests in other real estate-related assets and financial assets, including fixed- and floating-rate commercial mortgage-backed securities, such as investment grade and non-investment grade classes; residential mortgage loans secured by residential real property; and commercial mortgage loans secured by commercial real property comprising mezzanine loans and preferred equity. In addition, its other real estate-related assets and financial assets investments include first or second lien loans, subordinate interests in first mortgages, and mezzanine financing secured by interests in commercial real estate, as well as bridge loans to be used in the acquisition, construction, or redevelopment of a property; other real estate structured finance products, mortgage servicing rights, real estate-related loans and securities, and other financial assets; and investment grade and non-investment grade debt and equity tranches of securitizations backed by various asset classes, such as small balance commercial mortgages, aircraft, automobiles, credit cards, equipment, manufactured housing, franchises, recreational vehicles, and student loans. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust primarily in the United States. It invests in, finances, and manages leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation. The company also invests in non-agency mortgage investments that are guaranteed by private institutions, such as commercial banks; and other mortgage-related investments consisting of mortgage derivative securities, mortgage warehouse participations, and subordinated interests, as well as in mortgage loans and other investments. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.