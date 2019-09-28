Reviewing Affimed N.V. (AFMD)’s and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)’s results

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affimed N.V. 3 0.00 50.52M -0.17 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 82 1.53 40.01M -3.47 0.00

Table 1 highlights Affimed N.V. and United Therapeutics Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Affimed N.V. and United Therapeutics Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affimed N.V. 1,678,795,733.23% -22.7% -11.2% United Therapeutics Corporation 48,739,188.70% -5.7% -4.3%

Risk & Volatility

Affimed N.V. has a 2.79 beta, while its volatility is 179.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, United Therapeutics Corporation has beta of 1.04 which is 4.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Affimed N.V. is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.2. The Current Ratio of rival United Therapeutics Corporation is 7.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.8. United Therapeutics Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Affimed N.V.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Affimed N.V. and United Therapeutics Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Affimed N.V. 0 0 0 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 0 2 2 2.50

Meanwhile, United Therapeutics Corporation’s consensus price target is $140.75, while its potential upside is 74.11%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 41.7% of Affimed N.V. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of United Therapeutics Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 8.15% of Affimed N.V.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of United Therapeutics Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Affimed N.V. 2.74% 1.01% -11.76% -10.18% 71.43% -3.54% United Therapeutics Corporation 3.3% -3.42% -20.2% -31.76% -34.11% -27.24%

For the past year Affimed N.V. has stronger performance than United Therapeutics Corporation

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors United Therapeutics Corporation beats Affimed N.V.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in Germany and internationally. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb designed for the treatment of CD30-positive (CD30+) B- and T-cell malignancies, including Hodgkin lymphoma. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AFM24, a NK-cell that treats epidermal growth factor receptor expressing solid tumors, such as lung, head, neck, and colon cancers; AFM26, which binds to B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Trispecific Abs for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Its product candidates also comprise AFM11, a T-cell TandAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various CD19+ B-cell malignancies, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia; and AMV564, a CD33/CD3-specific T-cell TandAb for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic malignancies. The company has license agreements with Amphivena Therapeutics, Inc., Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, and Xoma Ireland Limited; research funding agreement with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; and collaboration with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. It also has a clinical development and commercialization collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to evaluate AFM13 in combination with MD AndersonÂ’s NK-cell product. The company was formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V. and changed its name to Affimed N.V. in October 2014. Affimed N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.