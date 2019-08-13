Reviewing Affimed N.V. (AFMD)’s and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA)’s results

Since Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affimed N.V. 3 0.00 N/A -0.17 0.00 Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 7 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

In table 1 we can see Affimed N.V. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Affimed N.V. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affimed N.V. 0.00% -22.7% -11.2% Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Affimed N.V. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Affimed N.V. 0 0 1 3.00 Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0 0 0 0.00

Affimed N.V.’s upside potential is 183.69% at a $8 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Affimed N.V. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC are owned by institutional investors at 41.7% and 2.82% respectively. 8.15% are Affimed N.V.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Affimed N.V. 2.74% 1.01% -11.76% -10.18% 71.43% -3.54% Tiziana Life Sciences PLC -7.5% -10.61% -9.16% -11.97% 0% -5.64%

For the past year Affimed N.V. was less bearish than Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.

Summary

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC beats Affimed N.V. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in Germany and internationally. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb designed for the treatment of CD30-positive (CD30+) B- and T-cell malignancies, including Hodgkin lymphoma. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AFM24, a NK-cell that treats epidermal growth factor receptor expressing solid tumors, such as lung, head, neck, and colon cancers; AFM26, which binds to B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Trispecific Abs for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Its product candidates also comprise AFM11, a T-cell TandAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various CD19+ B-cell malignancies, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia; and AMV564, a CD33/CD3-specific T-cell TandAb for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic malignancies. The company has license agreements with Amphivena Therapeutics, Inc., Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, and Xoma Ireland Limited; research funding agreement with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; and collaboration with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. It also has a clinical development and commercialization collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to evaluate AFM13 in combination with MD AndersonÂ’s NK-cell product. The company was formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V. and changed its name to Affimed N.V. in October 2014. Affimed N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.