Reviewing Affimed N.V. (AFMD)’s and SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)’s results

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) and SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affimed N.V. 3 0.00 N/A -0.17 0.00 SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.90 N/A 5.29 1.06

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Affimed N.V. and SIGA Technologies Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affimed N.V. 0.00% -22.7% -11.2% SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 255.2%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.79 shows that Affimed N.V. is 179.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, SIGA Technologies Inc. has a 0.31 beta which is 69.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Affimed N.V. are 3.2 and 3.2. Competitively, SIGA Technologies Inc. has 10.2 and 10 for Current and Quick Ratio. SIGA Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Affimed N.V.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Affimed N.V. and SIGA Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Affimed N.V. 0 0 1 3.00 SIGA Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Affimed N.V. has a 133.71% upside potential and an average price target of $8.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Affimed N.V. and SIGA Technologies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 41.7% and 30.7%. Insiders held 8.15% of Affimed N.V. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of SIGA Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Affimed N.V. 2.74% 1.01% -11.76% -10.18% 71.43% -3.54% SIGA Technologies Inc. 1.82% 0% 6.87% -15.28% -22.44% -29.11%

For the past year Affimed N.V. was less bearish than SIGA Technologies Inc.

Summary

SIGA Technologies Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Affimed N.V.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in Germany and internationally. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb designed for the treatment of CD30-positive (CD30+) B- and T-cell malignancies, including Hodgkin lymphoma. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AFM24, a NK-cell that treats epidermal growth factor receptor expressing solid tumors, such as lung, head, neck, and colon cancers; AFM26, which binds to B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Trispecific Abs for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Its product candidates also comprise AFM11, a T-cell TandAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various CD19+ B-cell malignancies, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia; and AMV564, a CD33/CD3-specific T-cell TandAb for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic malignancies. The company has license agreements with Amphivena Therapeutics, Inc., Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, and Xoma Ireland Limited; research funding agreement with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; and collaboration with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. It also has a clinical development and commercialization collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to evaluate AFM13 in combination with MD AndersonÂ’s NK-cell product. The company was formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V. and changed its name to Affimed N.V. in October 2014. Affimed N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.