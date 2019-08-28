Reviewing Affimed N.V. (AFMD)’s and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN)’s results

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affimed N.V. 3 0.00 N/A -0.17 0.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -5.12 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affimed N.V. 0.00% -22.7% -11.2% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132% -86.6%

Volatility & Risk

Affimed N.V.’s 2.79 beta indicates that its volatility is 179.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 21.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.79 beta.

Liquidity

Affimed N.V. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 and a Quick Ratio of 3.2. Competitively, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 and has 7.6 Quick Ratio. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Affimed N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Affimed N.V. 0 0 1 3.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Affimed N.V. has a 191.97% upside potential and an average price target of $8. Meanwhile, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $3, while its potential upside is 23.46%. Based on the data shown earlier, Affimed N.V. is looking more favorable than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 41.7% of Affimed N.V. shares are held by institutional investors while 12.4% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 8.15% of Affimed N.V.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Affimed N.V. 2.74% 1.01% -11.76% -10.18% 71.43% -3.54% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.39% -3.67% -17.95% -32.26% -69.2% -54.12%

For the past year Affimed N.V. was less bearish than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Affimed N.V. beats Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in Germany and internationally. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb designed for the treatment of CD30-positive (CD30+) B- and T-cell malignancies, including Hodgkin lymphoma. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AFM24, a NK-cell that treats epidermal growth factor receptor expressing solid tumors, such as lung, head, neck, and colon cancers; AFM26, which binds to B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Trispecific Abs for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Its product candidates also comprise AFM11, a T-cell TandAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various CD19+ B-cell malignancies, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia; and AMV564, a CD33/CD3-specific T-cell TandAb for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic malignancies. The company has license agreements with Amphivena Therapeutics, Inc., Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, and Xoma Ireland Limited; research funding agreement with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; and collaboration with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. It also has a clinical development and commercialization collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to evaluate AFM13 in combination with MD AndersonÂ’s NK-cell product. The company was formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V. and changed its name to Affimed N.V. in October 2014. Affimed N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.