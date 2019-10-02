Reviewing Affimed N.V. (AFMD)’s and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT)’s results

Both Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affimed N.V. 3 0.00 50.52M -0.17 0.00 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 9.63M -15.68 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Affimed N.V. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Affimed N.V. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affimed N.V. 1,678,795,733.23% -22.7% -11.2% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 339,766,432.63% -71.6% -32.3%

Volatility & Risk

Affimed N.V. has a 2.79 beta, while its volatility is 179.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s 321.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 4.21 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Affimed N.V. is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.2. The Current Ratio of rival Melinta Therapeutics Inc. is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. Affimed N.V. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Affimed N.V. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 41.7% and 24.3% respectively. Affimed N.V.’s share owned by insiders are 8.15%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Affimed N.V. 2.74% 1.01% -11.76% -10.18% 71.43% -3.54% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -43.69% -5.92% -4.34% -84.58% 0.16%

For the past year Affimed N.V. has -3.54% weaker performance while Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has 0.16% stronger performance.

Summary

Affimed N.V. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in Germany and internationally. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb designed for the treatment of CD30-positive (CD30+) B- and T-cell malignancies, including Hodgkin lymphoma. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AFM24, a NK-cell that treats epidermal growth factor receptor expressing solid tumors, such as lung, head, neck, and colon cancers; AFM26, which binds to B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Trispecific Abs for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Its product candidates also comprise AFM11, a T-cell TandAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various CD19+ B-cell malignancies, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia; and AMV564, a CD33/CD3-specific T-cell TandAb for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic malignancies. The company has license agreements with Amphivena Therapeutics, Inc., Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, and Xoma Ireland Limited; research funding agreement with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; and collaboration with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. It also has a clinical development and commercialization collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to evaluate AFM13 in combination with MD AndersonÂ’s NK-cell product. The company was formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V. and changed its name to Affimed N.V. in October 2014. Affimed N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.