Reviewing Affimed N.V. (AFMD)’s and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC)’s results

Both Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affimed N.V. 3 0.00 N/A -0.17 0.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 8 15.25 N/A -6.84 0.00

Table 1 highlights Affimed N.V. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Affimed N.V. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affimed N.V. 0.00% -22.7% -11.2% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1%

Volatility and Risk

Affimed N.V.’s current beta is 2.79 and it happens to be 179.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s 120.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.2 beta.

Liquidity

Affimed N.V.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. On the competitive side is, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company which has a 8.7 Current Ratio and a 8.5 Quick Ratio. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Affimed N.V.

Analyst Ratings

Affimed N.V. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Affimed N.V. 0 0 1 3.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 0 1 3.00

Affimed N.V. has an average target price of $8, and a 181.69% upside potential. On the other hand, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s potential upside is 100.00% and its average target price is $20. The information presented earlier suggests that Affimed N.V. looks more robust than La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Affimed N.V. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 41.7% and 88.8%. Insiders held roughly 8.15% of Affimed N.V.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.1% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Affimed N.V. 2.74% 1.01% -11.76% -10.18% 71.43% -3.54% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -2.34% -12.92% 4.5% 47.7% -73.73% -11.35%

For the past year Affimed N.V. was less bearish than La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Summary

Affimed N.V. beats on 5 of the 8 factors La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in Germany and internationally. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb designed for the treatment of CD30-positive (CD30+) B- and T-cell malignancies, including Hodgkin lymphoma. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AFM24, a NK-cell that treats epidermal growth factor receptor expressing solid tumors, such as lung, head, neck, and colon cancers; AFM26, which binds to B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Trispecific Abs for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Its product candidates also comprise AFM11, a T-cell TandAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various CD19+ B-cell malignancies, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia; and AMV564, a CD33/CD3-specific T-cell TandAb for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic malignancies. The company has license agreements with Amphivena Therapeutics, Inc., Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, and Xoma Ireland Limited; research funding agreement with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; and collaboration with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. It also has a clinical development and commercialization collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to evaluate AFM13 in combination with MD AndersonÂ’s NK-cell product. The company was formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V. and changed its name to Affimed N.V. in October 2014. Affimed N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.