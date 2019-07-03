Reviewing Affimed N.V. (AFMD)’s and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)’s results

Both Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affimed N.V. 3 0.00 N/A -0.37 0.00 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 18 0.00 N/A -3.03 0.00

Demonstrates Affimed N.V. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affimed N.V. 0.00% -43.9% -26.7% Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -49.1% -44.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Affimed N.V. are 3 and 3 respectively. Its competitor Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 9.1 and its Quick Ratio is 9.1. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Affimed N.V.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Affimed N.V. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Affimed N.V. 0 0 1 3.00 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Affimed N.V.’s upside potential is 171.19% at a $8 average price target. Competitively Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a consensus price target of $26, with potential upside of 77.96%. The data provided earlier shows that Affimed N.V. appears more favorable than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Affimed N.V. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 41.8% and 73.1%. Insiders held roughly 8.15% of Affimed N.V.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 8.38% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Affimed N.V. -3.92% -10.68% 0.29% -15.52% 49.13% 10.29% Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.87% -11.22% -13.95% -24.22% 0% -46.21%

For the past year Affimed N.V. had bullish trend while Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Affimed N.V. beats Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in Germany and internationally. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb designed for the treatment of CD30-positive (CD30+) B- and T-cell malignancies, including Hodgkin lymphoma. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AFM24, a NK-cell that treats epidermal growth factor receptor expressing solid tumors, such as lung, head, neck, and colon cancers; AFM26, which binds to B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Trispecific Abs for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Its product candidates also comprise AFM11, a T-cell TandAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various CD19+ B-cell malignancies, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia; and AMV564, a CD33/CD3-specific T-cell TandAb for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic malignancies. The company has license agreements with Amphivena Therapeutics, Inc., Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, and Xoma Ireland Limited; research funding agreement with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; and collaboration with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. It also has a clinical development and commercialization collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to evaluate AFM13 in combination with MD AndersonÂ’s NK-cell product. The company was formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V. and changed its name to Affimed N.V. in October 2014. Affimed N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.