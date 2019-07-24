Reviewing Affimed N.V. (AFMD)’s and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)’s results

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affimed N.V. 3 0.00 N/A -0.37 0.00 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 16 13.72 N/A -0.36 0.00

Table 1 highlights Affimed N.V. and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Affimed N.V. and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affimed N.V. 0.00% -43.9% -26.7% Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -20.4% -11.4%

Risk & Volatility

Affimed N.V.’s 3.08 beta indicates that its volatility is 208.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. is 77.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.77 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Affimed N.V. is 3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3. The Current Ratio of rival Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. is 2.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.7. Affimed N.V. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Affimed N.V. and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Affimed N.V. 0 0 1 3.00 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 2 2.67

Affimed N.V.’s upside potential is 173.97% at a $8 average target price. Meanwhile, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $21, while its potential upside is 25.97%. The information presented earlier suggests that Affimed N.V. looks more robust than Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 41.8% of Affimed N.V. shares are owned by institutional investors while 87.7% of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 8.15% of Affimed N.V. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.6% of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Affimed N.V. -3.92% -10.68% 0.29% -15.52% 49.13% 10.29% Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. -5.45% -5.22% -4.88% -0.63% -20.53% 7.93%

For the past year Affimed N.V.’s stock price has bigger growth than Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. beats Affimed N.V.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in Germany and internationally. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb designed for the treatment of CD30-positive (CD30+) B- and T-cell malignancies, including Hodgkin lymphoma. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AFM24, a NK-cell that treats epidermal growth factor receptor expressing solid tumors, such as lung, head, neck, and colon cancers; AFM26, which binds to B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Trispecific Abs for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Its product candidates also comprise AFM11, a T-cell TandAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various CD19+ B-cell malignancies, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia; and AMV564, a CD33/CD3-specific T-cell TandAb for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic malignancies. The company has license agreements with Amphivena Therapeutics, Inc., Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, and Xoma Ireland Limited; research funding agreement with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; and collaboration with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. It also has a clinical development and commercialization collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to evaluate AFM13 in combination with MD AndersonÂ’s NK-cell product. The company was formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V. and changed its name to Affimed N.V. in October 2014. Affimed N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The companyÂ’s human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit. Its products are based on the Enhanze technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. The company offers Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration; to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs; in subcutaneous urography; and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents. It also develops PEGylated recombinant human hyaluronidase for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, and metastatic breast cancer. It has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; and Genentech. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.