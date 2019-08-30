Reviewing Affimed N.V. (AFMD)’s and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affimed N.V. 3 0.00 N/A -0.17 0.00 BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -1.46 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affimed N.V. 0.00% -22.7% -11.2% BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Affimed N.V. is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.2. The Current Ratio of rival BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is 10.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 10.8. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Affimed N.V.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Affimed N.V. 0 0 1 3.00 BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Affimed N.V.’s upside potential is 188.29% at a $8 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 41.7% of Affimed N.V. shares are owned by institutional investors while 57.1% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Affimed N.V.’s share owned by insiders are 8.15%. Competitively, 9% are BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Affimed N.V. 2.74% 1.01% -11.76% -10.18% 71.43% -3.54% BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 4.37% 7.23% 0% 0% 0% 6.53%

For the past year Affimed N.V. had bearish trend while BridgeBio Pharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in Germany and internationally. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb designed for the treatment of CD30-positive (CD30+) B- and T-cell malignancies, including Hodgkin lymphoma. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AFM24, a NK-cell that treats epidermal growth factor receptor expressing solid tumors, such as lung, head, neck, and colon cancers; AFM26, which binds to B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Trispecific Abs for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Its product candidates also comprise AFM11, a T-cell TandAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various CD19+ B-cell malignancies, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia; and AMV564, a CD33/CD3-specific T-cell TandAb for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic malignancies. The company has license agreements with Amphivena Therapeutics, Inc., Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, and Xoma Ireland Limited; research funding agreement with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; and collaboration with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. It also has a clinical development and commercialization collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to evaluate AFM13 in combination with MD AndersonÂ’s NK-cell product. The company was formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V. and changed its name to Affimed N.V. in October 2014. Affimed N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.