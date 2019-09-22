Reviewing Affimed N.V. (AFMD)’s and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)’s results

Both Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affimed N.V. 3 0.00 N/A -0.17 0.00 BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Affimed N.V. and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Affimed N.V. and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affimed N.V. 0.00% -22.7% -11.2% BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -53.2% -48.5%

Liquidity

Affimed N.V.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. On the competitive side is, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. which has a 5.6 Current Ratio and a 5.6 Quick Ratio. BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Affimed N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

Affimed N.V. and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Affimed N.V. 0 0 1 3.00 BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Affimed N.V.’s average price target is $8, while its potential upside is 133.24%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 41.7% of Affimed N.V. shares and 21.3% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 8.15% of Affimed N.V.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 61.71% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Affimed N.V. 2.74% 1.01% -11.76% -10.18% 71.43% -3.54% BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. -1.19% -4.52% 3.96% 96.53% 13.49% 179.02%

For the past year Affimed N.V. has -3.54% weaker performance while BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. has 179.02% stronger performance.

Summary

Affimed N.V. beats BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in Germany and internationally. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb designed for the treatment of CD30-positive (CD30+) B- and T-cell malignancies, including Hodgkin lymphoma. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AFM24, a NK-cell that treats epidermal growth factor receptor expressing solid tumors, such as lung, head, neck, and colon cancers; AFM26, which binds to B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Trispecific Abs for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Its product candidates also comprise AFM11, a T-cell TandAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various CD19+ B-cell malignancies, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia; and AMV564, a CD33/CD3-specific T-cell TandAb for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic malignancies. The company has license agreements with Amphivena Therapeutics, Inc., Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, and Xoma Ireland Limited; research funding agreement with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; and collaboration with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. It also has a clinical development and commercialization collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to evaluate AFM13 in combination with MD AndersonÂ’s NK-cell product. The company was formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V. and changed its name to Affimed N.V. in October 2014. Affimed N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.