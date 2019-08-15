Reviewing Affimed N.V. (AFMD)’s and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affimed N.V. 3 0.00 N/A -0.17 0.00 BeyondSpring Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.12 0.00

Demonstrates Affimed N.V. and BeyondSpring Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affimed N.V. 0.00% -22.7% -11.2% BeyondSpring Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Affimed N.V. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 and a Quick Ratio of 3.2. Competitively, BeyondSpring Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.2 and has 0.2 Quick Ratio. Affimed N.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BeyondSpring Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Affimed N.V. and BeyondSpring Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Affimed N.V. 0 0 1 3.00 BeyondSpring Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Affimed N.V. is $8, with potential upside of 187.77%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 41.7% of Affimed N.V. shares are held by institutional investors while 2.8% of BeyondSpring Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 8.15% of Affimed N.V. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 77.22% of BeyondSpring Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Affimed N.V. 2.74% 1.01% -11.76% -10.18% 71.43% -3.54% BeyondSpring Inc. 2.07% -29.73% 25.45% -6.89% -35.04% -10.61%

For the past year Affimed N.V. has stronger performance than BeyondSpring Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Affimed N.V. beats BeyondSpring Inc.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in Germany and internationally. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb designed for the treatment of CD30-positive (CD30+) B- and T-cell malignancies, including Hodgkin lymphoma. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AFM24, a NK-cell that treats epidermal growth factor receptor expressing solid tumors, such as lung, head, neck, and colon cancers; AFM26, which binds to B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Trispecific Abs for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Its product candidates also comprise AFM11, a T-cell TandAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various CD19+ B-cell malignancies, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia; and AMV564, a CD33/CD3-specific T-cell TandAb for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic malignancies. The company has license agreements with Amphivena Therapeutics, Inc., Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, and Xoma Ireland Limited; research funding agreement with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; and collaboration with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. It also has a clinical development and commercialization collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to evaluate AFM13 in combination with MD AndersonÂ’s NK-cell product. The company was formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V. and changed its name to Affimed N.V. in October 2014. Affimed N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.