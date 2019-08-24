Reviewing Affimed N.V. (AFMD)’s and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)’s results

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affimed N.V. 3 0.00 N/A -0.17 0.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 8 5.61 N/A -2.19 0.00

Table 1 highlights Affimed N.V. and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affimed N.V. 0.00% -22.7% -11.2% Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -170.2% -52%

Volatility and Risk

Affimed N.V. is 179.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.79 beta. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s 135.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.35 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Affimed N.V. are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Its competitor Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is 2.5. Affimed N.V. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Affimed N.V. and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Affimed N.V. 0 0 1 3.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Affimed N.V. has a 198.51% upside potential and a consensus target price of $8. Meanwhile, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s average target price is $18, while its potential upside is 65.14%. The information presented earlier suggests that Affimed N.V. looks more robust than Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 41.7% of Affimed N.V. shares are owned by institutional investors while 17.4% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 8.15% of Affimed N.V.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has 22.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Affimed N.V. 2.74% 1.01% -11.76% -10.18% 71.43% -3.54% Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 15.34% 43.26% 85.93% 172.2% 69.28% 200.44%

For the past year Affimed N.V. had bearish trend while Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Affimed N.V. beats Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in Germany and internationally. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb designed for the treatment of CD30-positive (CD30+) B- and T-cell malignancies, including Hodgkin lymphoma. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AFM24, a NK-cell that treats epidermal growth factor receptor expressing solid tumors, such as lung, head, neck, and colon cancers; AFM26, which binds to B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Trispecific Abs for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Its product candidates also comprise AFM11, a T-cell TandAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various CD19+ B-cell malignancies, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia; and AMV564, a CD33/CD3-specific T-cell TandAb for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic malignancies. The company has license agreements with Amphivena Therapeutics, Inc., Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, and Xoma Ireland Limited; research funding agreement with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; and collaboration with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. It also has a clinical development and commercialization collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to evaluate AFM13 in combination with MD AndersonÂ’s NK-cell product. The company was formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V. and changed its name to Affimed N.V. in October 2014. Affimed N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.