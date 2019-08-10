Reviewing Affimed N.V. (AFMD)’s and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS)’s results

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affimed N.V. 3 0.00 N/A -0.17 0.00 Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 3 21.00 N/A -1.32 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Affimed N.V. and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affimed N.V. 0.00% -22.7% -11.2% Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 0.00% -87.5% -30.6%

Volatility & Risk

Affimed N.V.’s current beta is 2.79 and it happens to be 179.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation on the other hand, has 1.85 beta which makes it 85.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Affimed N.V. is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.2. The Current Ratio of rival Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is 12.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 12.7. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Affimed N.V.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Affimed N.V. and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Affimed N.V. 0 0 1 3.00 Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Affimed N.V. has a consensus target price of $8, and a 172.11% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Affimed N.V. and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 41.7% and 43% respectively. Insiders owned 8.15% of Affimed N.V. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 40.87% of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Affimed N.V. 2.74% 1.01% -11.76% -10.18% 71.43% -3.54% Arbutus Biopharma Corporation -3.78% -21.24% -31.27% -52.02% -83.52% -53.52%

For the past year Affimed N.V.’s stock price has smaller decline than Arbutus Biopharma Corporation.

Summary

Affimed N.V. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Arbutus Biopharma Corporation.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in Germany and internationally. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb designed for the treatment of CD30-positive (CD30+) B- and T-cell malignancies, including Hodgkin lymphoma. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AFM24, a NK-cell that treats epidermal growth factor receptor expressing solid tumors, such as lung, head, neck, and colon cancers; AFM26, which binds to B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Trispecific Abs for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Its product candidates also comprise AFM11, a T-cell TandAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various CD19+ B-cell malignancies, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia; and AMV564, a CD33/CD3-specific T-cell TandAb for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic malignancies. The company has license agreements with Amphivena Therapeutics, Inc., Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, and Xoma Ireland Limited; research funding agreement with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; and collaboration with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. It also has a clinical development and commercialization collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to evaluate AFM13 in combination with MD AndersonÂ’s NK-cell product. The company was formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V. and changed its name to Affimed N.V. in October 2014. Affimed N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. It also develops a pipeline of products based on RNA interference therapeutics (RNAi). The companyÂ’s lead candidate is ARB-1467, which is in a Phase II trial to eliminate HBV surface antigen expression in patients chronically infected with HBV. Its product candidates also comprise ARB-1740, a pan-genotypic second-generation siRNA therapeutic in Phase II multi-dose study in Hepatitis B e antigen-chronic HBV patients; and AB-423, a core protein/capsid assembly inhibitor in Phase I clinical trial as an oral therapeutic for the treatment of chronic HBV infection. In addition, the company has various research programs for the discovery and development of proprietary HBV candidates, including oral surface antigen inhibitors, cccDNA targeting agents, and immunomodulators. Further, its partnered programs consist of Patisiran (ALN-TTR02), an RNAi therapeutic targeting transthyretin (TTR) in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of TTR-mediated amyloidosis in patients with FAP; Marqibo for the treatment of adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia in second or greater relapse or whose disease has progressed following two or more lines of anti-leukemia therapy; and DCR-PH1 for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1. The company was formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to Arbutus Biopharma Corporation in July 2015. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.