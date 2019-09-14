Reviewing Affimed N.V. (AFMD)’s and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC)’s results

Since Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affimed N.V. 3 0.00 N/A -0.17 0.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.43 N/A 0.10 39.39

Table 1 demonstrates Affimed N.V. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affimed N.V. 0.00% -22.7% -11.2% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7%

Volatility and Risk

Affimed N.V.’s current beta is 2.79 and it happens to be 179.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation on the other hand, has 2.51 beta which makes it 151.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Affimed N.V. are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Its competitor Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s Current Ratio is 10.9 and its Quick Ratio is 10.9. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Affimed N.V.

Analyst Ratings

Affimed N.V. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Affimed N.V. 0 0 1 3.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Affimed N.V. has a consensus price target of $8, and a 146.91% upside potential. Competitively Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has a consensus price target of $7.5, with potential upside of 103.80%. The information presented earlier suggests that Affimed N.V. looks more robust than Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Affimed N.V. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 41.7% and 55.1%. Insiders held roughly 8.15% of Affimed N.V.’s shares. Competitively, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Affimed N.V. 2.74% 1.01% -11.76% -10.18% 71.43% -3.54% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -3.98% 4.32% -8.31% 30.41% -5.28% 55.02%

For the past year Affimed N.V. had bearish trend while Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats Affimed N.V. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in Germany and internationally. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb designed for the treatment of CD30-positive (CD30+) B- and T-cell malignancies, including Hodgkin lymphoma. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AFM24, a NK-cell that treats epidermal growth factor receptor expressing solid tumors, such as lung, head, neck, and colon cancers; AFM26, which binds to B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Trispecific Abs for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Its product candidates also comprise AFM11, a T-cell TandAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various CD19+ B-cell malignancies, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia; and AMV564, a CD33/CD3-specific T-cell TandAb for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic malignancies. The company has license agreements with Amphivena Therapeutics, Inc., Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, and Xoma Ireland Limited; research funding agreement with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; and collaboration with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. It also has a clinical development and commercialization collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to evaluate AFM13 in combination with MD AndersonÂ’s NK-cell product. The company was formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V. and changed its name to Affimed N.V. in October 2014. Affimed N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.