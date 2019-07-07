Reviewing Affimed N.V. (AFMD)’s and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)’s results

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affimed N.V. 3 0.00 N/A -0.37 0.00 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.46 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Affimed N.V. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affimed N.V. 0.00% -43.9% -26.7% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0.00% -127.1% -102.3%

Volatility and Risk

Affimed N.V. has a beta of 3.08 and its 208.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. on the other hand, has 2.47 beta which makes it 147.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Affimed N.V. are 3 and 3. Competitively, Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has 3.2 and 3.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Affimed N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Affimed N.V. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Affimed N.V. 0 0 1 3.00 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

$8 is Affimed N.V.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 174.91%. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $10 consensus price target and a 188.18% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. seems more appealing than Affimed N.V.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Affimed N.V. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 41.8% and 12.4%. Insiders held 8.15% of Affimed N.V. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 5.43% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Affimed N.V. -3.92% -10.68% 0.29% -15.52% 49.13% 10.29% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 13.11% 19.79% 38.55% 32.18% 57.53% 121.15%

For the past year Affimed N.V. was less bullish than Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Affimed N.V. beats Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in Germany and internationally. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb designed for the treatment of CD30-positive (CD30+) B- and T-cell malignancies, including Hodgkin lymphoma. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AFM24, a NK-cell that treats epidermal growth factor receptor expressing solid tumors, such as lung, head, neck, and colon cancers; AFM26, which binds to B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Trispecific Abs for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Its product candidates also comprise AFM11, a T-cell TandAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various CD19+ B-cell malignancies, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia; and AMV564, a CD33/CD3-specific T-cell TandAb for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic malignancies. The company has license agreements with Amphivena Therapeutics, Inc., Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, and Xoma Ireland Limited; research funding agreement with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; and collaboration with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. It also has a clinical development and commercialization collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to evaluate AFM13 in combination with MD AndersonÂ’s NK-cell product. The company was formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V. and changed its name to Affimed N.V. in October 2014. Affimed N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.