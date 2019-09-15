Reviewing Affimed N.V. (AFMD)’s and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)’s results

Since Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affimed N.V. 3 0.00 N/A -0.17 0.00 Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 42 77.61 N/A -0.44 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Affimed N.V. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Affimed N.V. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affimed N.V. 0.00% -22.7% -11.2% Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

3.2 and 3.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Affimed N.V. Its rival Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.3 and 7.1 respectively. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Affimed N.V.

Analyst Ratings

Affimed N.V. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Affimed N.V. 0 0 1 3.00 Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$8 is Affimed N.V.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 146.91%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Affimed N.V. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 41.7% and 46.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 8.15% of Affimed N.V.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.7% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Affimed N.V. 2.74% 1.01% -11.76% -10.18% 71.43% -3.54% Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation -4.53% -3.87% 0% 0% 0% -4.34%

For the past year Affimed N.V. was less bearish than Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.

Summary

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Affimed N.V.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in Germany and internationally. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb designed for the treatment of CD30-positive (CD30+) B- and T-cell malignancies, including Hodgkin lymphoma. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AFM24, a NK-cell that treats epidermal growth factor receptor expressing solid tumors, such as lung, head, neck, and colon cancers; AFM26, which binds to B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Trispecific Abs for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Its product candidates also comprise AFM11, a T-cell TandAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various CD19+ B-cell malignancies, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia; and AMV564, a CD33/CD3-specific T-cell TandAb for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic malignancies. The company has license agreements with Amphivena Therapeutics, Inc., Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, and Xoma Ireland Limited; research funding agreement with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; and collaboration with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. It also has a clinical development and commercialization collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to evaluate AFM13 in combination with MD AndersonÂ’s NK-cell product. The company was formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V. and changed its name to Affimed N.V. in October 2014. Affimed N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.