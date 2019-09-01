Reviewing Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (AMG)’s and The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN)’s results

Both Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG) and The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 96 1.67 N/A -2.51 0.00 The India Fund Inc. 21 60.02 N/A -1.33 0.00

Demonstrates Affiliated Managers Group Inc. and The India Fund Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG) and The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0.00% -3.5% -1.5% The India Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Affiliated Managers Group Inc. and The India Fund Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 The India Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 32.45% and an $101.5 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Affiliated Managers Group Inc. shares and 31.55% of The India Fund Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.2% of Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Affiliated Managers Group Inc. -6.32% -6.77% -21.66% -18.13% -45.95% -11.96% The India Fund Inc. -1.25% -4.64% -2.56% 1.23% -12.79% 1.43%

For the past year Affiliated Managers Group Inc. had bearish trend while The India Fund Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors The India Fund Inc. beats Affiliated Managers Group Inc.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc., through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments. The company also offers investment products in various investment styles in the institutional distribution channel, including small, small/mid, mid, and large capitalization value and growth equity, and emerging markets. In addition, it offers quantitative, alternative, and fixed income products, and manages assets for foundations and endowments, defined benefit, and defined contribution plans for corporations and municipalities. Affiliated Managers Group provides investment management or customized investment counseling and fiduciary services. The company was formed as a corporation under the laws of Delaware in 1993. Affiliated Managers Group is based in Prides Crossing, Massachusetts.