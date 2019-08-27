Reviewing Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (AMG)’s and Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN)’s results

We are comparing Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG) and Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 96 1.65 N/A -2.51 0.00 Pzena Investment Management Inc 9 3.73 N/A 0.73 11.23

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Affiliated Managers Group Inc. and Pzena Investment Management Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Affiliated Managers Group Inc. and Pzena Investment Management Inc’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0.00% -3.5% -1.5% Pzena Investment Management Inc 0.00% 48.7% 8.6%

Risk and Volatility

Affiliated Managers Group Inc. is 63.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.63. Pzena Investment Management Inc’s 17.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.17 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Affiliated Managers Group Inc. and Pzena Investment Management Inc Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Pzena Investment Management Inc 0 0 0 0.00

Affiliated Managers Group Inc. has an average target price of $101.5, and a 35.62% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Affiliated Managers Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 63.4% of Pzena Investment Management Inc are owned by institutional investors. Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.2%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.2% of Pzena Investment Management Inc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Affiliated Managers Group Inc. -6.32% -6.77% -21.66% -18.13% -45.95% -11.96% Pzena Investment Management Inc 4.36% -5.57% -18.44% 0.73% -10.05% -0.9%

For the past year Pzena Investment Management Inc has weaker performance than Affiliated Managers Group Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Pzena Investment Management Inc beats Affiliated Managers Group Inc.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc., through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments. The company also offers investment products in various investment styles in the institutional distribution channel, including small, small/mid, mid, and large capitalization value and growth equity, and emerging markets. In addition, it offers quantitative, alternative, and fixed income products, and manages assets for foundations and endowments, defined benefit, and defined contribution plans for corporations and municipalities. Affiliated Managers Group provides investment management or customized investment counseling and fiduciary services. The company was formed as a corporation under the laws of Delaware in 1993. Affiliated Managers Group is based in Prides Crossing, Massachusetts.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.