Reviewing Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (AMG)’s and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN)’s results

This is a contrast between Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG) and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 101 1.99 N/A -2.51 0.00 Portman Ridge Finance Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Affiliated Managers Group Inc. and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Affiliated Managers Group Inc. and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0.00% -3.5% -1.5% Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Affiliated Managers Group Inc. and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s upside potential is 16.98% at a $105 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Insiders held 1.2% of Affiliated Managers Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Affiliated Managers Group Inc. -2.94% -17.86% -14.32% -20.85% -45.01% -6.39% Portman Ridge Finance Corporation -8.03% -8.33% -5.16% 5.94% 4.62% -3.24%

For the past year Affiliated Managers Group Inc. was more bearish than Portman Ridge Finance Corporation.

Summary

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation beats on 4 of the 7 factors Affiliated Managers Group Inc.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc., through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments. The company also offers investment products in various investment styles in the institutional distribution channel, including small, small/mid, mid, and large capitalization value and growth equity, and emerging markets. In addition, it offers quantitative, alternative, and fixed income products, and manages assets for foundations and endowments, defined benefit, and defined contribution plans for corporations and municipalities. Affiliated Managers Group provides investment management or customized investment counseling and fiduciary services. The company was formed as a corporation under the laws of Delaware in 1993. Affiliated Managers Group is based in Prides Crossing, Massachusetts.