Reviewing Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (AMG)’s and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSE:HNW)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG) and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSE:HNW) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 94 1.72 N/A -2.51 0.00 Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 14 8.42 N/A 0.24 60.42

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Affiliated Managers Group Inc. and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0.00% -3.5% -1.5% Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Inc. and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 15.04% for Affiliated Managers Group Inc. with consensus target price of $101.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Affiliated Managers Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 62.13% of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% are Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Affiliated Managers Group Inc. -6.32% -6.77% -21.66% -18.13% -45.95% -11.96% Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 0.14% 0.28% -0.21% 4.73% 0.07% 10.62%

For the past year Affiliated Managers Group Inc. has -11.96% weaker performance while Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust has 10.62% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust beats Affiliated Managers Group Inc.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc., through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments. The company also offers investment products in various investment styles in the institutional distribution channel, including small, small/mid, mid, and large capitalization value and growth equity, and emerging markets. In addition, it offers quantitative, alternative, and fixed income products, and manages assets for foundations and endowments, defined benefit, and defined contribution plans for corporations and municipalities. Affiliated Managers Group provides investment management or customized investment counseling and fiduciary services. The company was formed as a corporation under the laws of Delaware in 1993. Affiliated Managers Group is based in Prides Crossing, Massachusetts.