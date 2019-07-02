Reviewing Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (AMG)’s and Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG) and Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 101 2.00 N/A -2.51 0.00 Oaktree Capital Group LLC 46 6.16 N/A 2.88 17.13

In table 1 we can see Affiliated Managers Group Inc. and Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Affiliated Managers Group Inc. and Oaktree Capital Group LLC.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0.00% -3.5% -1.5% Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.00% 15.6% 1.6%

Risk & Volatility

Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s 1.55 beta indicates that its volatility is 55.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Oaktree Capital Group LLC has a 0.54 beta and it is 46.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Affiliated Managers Group Inc. and Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0 2 0 2.00

Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s average price target is $108.5, while its potential upside is 20.37%. Meanwhile, Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s average price target is $46, while its potential downside is -7.82%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Affiliated Managers Group Inc. seems more appealing than Oaktree Capital Group LLC.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Affiliated Managers Group Inc. shares and 71.9% of Oaktree Capital Group LLC shares. Insiders held 1.2% of Affiliated Managers Group Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.7% are Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Affiliated Managers Group Inc. -2.94% -17.86% -14.32% -20.85% -45.01% -6.39% Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.1% -2.13% 14.87% 20.64% 23.51% 23.97%

For the past year Affiliated Managers Group Inc. has -6.39% weaker performance while Oaktree Capital Group LLC has 23.97% stronger performance.

Summary

Oaktree Capital Group LLC beats Affiliated Managers Group Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc., through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments. The company also offers investment products in various investment styles in the institutional distribution channel, including small, small/mid, mid, and large capitalization value and growth equity, and emerging markets. In addition, it offers quantitative, alternative, and fixed income products, and manages assets for foundations and endowments, defined benefit, and defined contribution plans for corporations and municipalities. Affiliated Managers Group provides investment management or customized investment counseling and fiduciary services. The company was formed as a corporation under the laws of Delaware in 1993. Affiliated Managers Group is based in Prides Crossing, Massachusetts.

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities. The company pursues these strategies through closed-end, open-end, and evergreen funds. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.