Reviewing Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (AMG)’s and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG) and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 96 1.67 N/A -2.51 0.00 Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Affiliated Managers Group Inc. and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0.00% -3.5% -1.5% Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Affiliated Managers Group Inc. and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 32.45% and an $101.5 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Affiliated Managers Group Inc. and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 22.39% respectively. Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.2%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Affiliated Managers Group Inc. -6.32% -6.77% -21.66% -18.13% -45.95% -11.96% Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund -4.32% -4.11% -4.94% -5.74% -17.89% 9.11%

For the past year Affiliated Managers Group Inc. has -11.96% weaker performance while Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund has 9.11% stronger performance.

Summary

Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund beats on 4 of the 7 factors Affiliated Managers Group Inc.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc., through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments. The company also offers investment products in various investment styles in the institutional distribution channel, including small, small/mid, mid, and large capitalization value and growth equity, and emerging markets. In addition, it offers quantitative, alternative, and fixed income products, and manages assets for foundations and endowments, defined benefit, and defined contribution plans for corporations and municipalities. Affiliated Managers Group provides investment management or customized investment counseling and fiduciary services. The company was formed as a corporation under the laws of Delaware in 1993. Affiliated Managers Group is based in Prides Crossing, Massachusetts.