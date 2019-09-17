Reviewing Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (AMG)’s and Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG) and Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 94 1.95 N/A -2.51 0.00 Encore Capital Group Inc. 33 0.80 N/A 4.76 7.56

In table 1 we can see Affiliated Managers Group Inc. and Encore Capital Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Affiliated Managers Group Inc. and Encore Capital Group Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0.00% -3.5% -1.5% Encore Capital Group Inc. 0.00% 18.5% 3.1%

Risk and Volatility

Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s current beta is 1.63 and it happens to be 63.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Encore Capital Group Inc. has a 1.48 beta which is 48.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Affiliated Managers Group Inc. and Encore Capital Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Encore Capital Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Affiliated Managers Group Inc. has a consensus target price of $101.5, and a 14.82% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Insiders owned 1.2% of Affiliated Managers Group Inc. shares. Competitively, Encore Capital Group Inc. has 2.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Affiliated Managers Group Inc. -6.32% -6.77% -21.66% -18.13% -45.95% -11.96% Encore Capital Group Inc. 0.7% 5.92% 30.93% 22.38% -1.02% 53.11%

For the past year Affiliated Managers Group Inc. has -11.96% weaker performance while Encore Capital Group Inc. has 53.11% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Encore Capital Group Inc. beats Affiliated Managers Group Inc.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc., through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments. The company also offers investment products in various investment styles in the institutional distribution channel, including small, small/mid, mid, and large capitalization value and growth equity, and emerging markets. In addition, it offers quantitative, alternative, and fixed income products, and manages assets for foundations and endowments, defined benefit, and defined contribution plans for corporations and municipalities. Affiliated Managers Group provides investment management or customized investment counseling and fiduciary services. The company was formed as a corporation under the laws of Delaware in 1993. Affiliated Managers Group is based in Prides Crossing, Massachusetts.

Encore Capital Group, Inc., a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery. It is also involved in the debt management of portfolios consisting of higher balance and semi-performing accounts; and the management of non-performing loans. In addition, the company provides portfolio management services to banks for non-performing loans; and financial solutions to individuals who have previously defaulted on their obligations. Further, it focuses on consumer non-performing loans, including insolvencies, and bank and non-bank receivables. Encore Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.