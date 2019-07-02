Reviewing Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (AMG)’s and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE)’s results

Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG) and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 101 2.00 N/A -2.51 0.00 BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 14 13.57 N/A 0.44 31.92

Table 1 demonstrates Affiliated Managers Group Inc. and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Affiliated Managers Group Inc. and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0.00% -3.5% -1.5% BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Affiliated Managers Group Inc. and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 0 0 0 0.00

$108.5 is Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 20.37%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Affiliated Managers Group Inc. shares and 9.24% of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II shares. 1.2% are Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Affiliated Managers Group Inc. -2.94% -17.86% -14.32% -20.85% -45.01% -6.39% BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II -0.42% -0.99% 3.07% 10.58% 2.7% 9.3%

For the past year Affiliated Managers Group Inc. had bearish trend while BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II had bullish trend.

Summary

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II beats Affiliated Managers Group Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc., through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments. The company also offers investment products in various investment styles in the institutional distribution channel, including small, small/mid, mid, and large capitalization value and growth equity, and emerging markets. In addition, it offers quantitative, alternative, and fixed income products, and manages assets for foundations and endowments, defined benefit, and defined contribution plans for corporations and municipalities. Affiliated Managers Group provides investment management or customized investment counseling and fiduciary services. The company was formed as a corporation under the laws of Delaware in 1993. Affiliated Managers Group is based in Prides Crossing, Massachusetts.