Reviewing Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (GNMX)’s and XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) and XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 54.95M -0.43 0.00 XBiotech Inc. 9 0.00 25.18M -0.64 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and XBiotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and XBiotech Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 31,435,926,773.46% -264.5% -178.4% XBiotech Inc. 276,399,560.92% -51.9% -48.9%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.76 shows that Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. is 24.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. XBiotech Inc. on the other hand, has 0.48 beta which makes it 52.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.9. The Current Ratio of rival XBiotech Inc. is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.6. XBiotech Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and XBiotech Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of XBiotech Inc. is $13, which is potential 45.25% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 6.4% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. shares and 18.9% of XBiotech Inc. shares. 42.43% are Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 20.8% of XBiotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.48% -7.97% -32.82% -17.4% -83.14% -76.4% XBiotech Inc. 2.62% -6.75% -19.54% 9.15% 58.92% 38.58%

For the past year Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. had bearish trend while XBiotech Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

XBiotech Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.