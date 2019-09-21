Reviewing Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (GNMX)’s and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)’s results

Both Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.43 0.00 Vaxart Inc. 1 1.17 N/A -3.03 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and Vaxart Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0.00% -264.5% -178.4% Vaxart Inc. 0.00% -139.4% -54.2%

Risk and Volatility

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s current beta is 0.76 and it happens to be 24.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Vaxart Inc. has a 0.52 beta and it is 48.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Its competitor Vaxart Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Vaxart Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 6.4% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. shares and 34.2% of Vaxart Inc. shares. About 42.43% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% are Vaxart Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.48% -7.97% -32.82% -17.4% -83.14% -76.4% Vaxart Inc. -1.43% 1.08% -6.51% -64.97% -78.37% -63.3%

For the past year Vaxart Inc. has weaker performance than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Summary

Vaxart Inc. beats Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.