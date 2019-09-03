Reviewing Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (GNMX)’s and Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN)’s results

Since Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) and Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.43 0.00 Synthetic Biologics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.44 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0.00% -264.5% -178.4% Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% -141.5%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.76 shows that Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. is 24.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Synthetic Biologics Inc. has beta of 2.28 which is 128.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.9 and 1.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. Its rival Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.6 and 8.6 respectively. Synthetic Biologics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 6.4% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 13.3% of Synthetic Biologics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 42.43% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.48% -7.97% -32.82% -17.4% -83.14% -76.4% Synthetic Biologics Inc. -9.43% -14.68% -22.58% -23.76% -92.32% -14.29%

For the past year Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. was more bearish than Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Summary

Synthetic Biologics Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates in Phase III development include SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation; and SYN-004 (ribaxamase) that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C. difficile infection (CDI), antibiotic-associated diarrhea (AAD), and the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The company is also developing SYN-007 and SYN-006 for the prevention of CDI and AAD; SYN-005, a monoclonal antibody therapy for the prevention and treatment of pertussis; SYN-200 for the treatment of phenylketonuria; and SYN-020, an oral dosage form of intestinal alkaline phosphatase. It has collaboration agreements with Intrexon Corporation, The University of Texas at Austin, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The company was formerly known as Adeona Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Synthetic Biologics, Inc. in February 2012. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.