Reviewing Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (GNMX)’s and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)’s results

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 367 4.73 N/A 20.54 14.89

Table 1 demonstrates Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0.00% -206.3% -153.6% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 29.2% 21.4%

Volatility & Risk

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. has a 0.67 beta, while its volatility is 33.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 9.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.09 beta.

Liquidity

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.6 and 4 respectively. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

Competitively the consensus target price of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $425.2, which is potential 42.59% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 19.1% and 73.6%. About 42.43% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 20.1% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.88% 2.33% -4.11% -84.21% -86.4% -70.67% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.04% -18.55% -25.78% -14.25% -1.19% -18.11%

For the past year Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Summary

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. Its products include EYLEA injection for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion; Praluent injection, an adjunct to diet and tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and ARCALYST injection for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome in adults and childrenÂ’s. It also markets Kevzara injection for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in adults; and ZALTRAP, an injection for intravenous infusion, which is used in combination with 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, and irinotecan for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. The company also develops EYLEA, trap-based clinical product that is in Phase III study for the treatment of neovascular glaucoma. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the development of antibody-based clinical products comprising Praluent, Sarilumab, Dupixent, REGN2810, REGN3500, and REGN3767; Bayer HealthCare LLC for the development of Nesvacumab/aflibercept, which is used in ophthalmology; and with Teva and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for developing Fasinumab, an antibody to nerve growth factor. It also has collaboration agreements with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to advance CRISPR/Cas gene-editing technology for in vivo therapeutic development; and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop treatments combating infectious diseases. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.