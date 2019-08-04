Reviewing Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (GNMX)’s and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL)’s results

Both Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.43 0.00 Rafael Holdings Inc. 17 59.38 N/A -0.08 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0.00% -264.5% -178.4% Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3.3% -2.9%

Liquidity

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, Rafael Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15 and has 15 Quick Ratio. Rafael Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 6.4% and 36.3% respectively. Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 42.43%. Competitively, Rafael Holdings Inc. has 11.59% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.48% -7.97% -32.82% -17.4% -83.14% -76.4% Rafael Holdings Inc. -2.59% -23.36% 27.78% 21.34% 126.97% 161.03%

For the past year Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. had bearish trend while Rafael Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Rafael Holdings Inc. beats Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.