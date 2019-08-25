Reviewing Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (GNMX)’s and Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX)’s results

Since Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) and Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.43 0.00 Quanterix Corporation 26 14.75 N/A -1.52 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and Quanterix Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and Quanterix Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0.00% -264.5% -178.4% Quanterix Corporation 0.00% -76.6% -47.9%

Liquidity

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Quanterix Corporation are 3.1 and 2.6 respectively. Quanterix Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and Quanterix Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6.4% and 72.3%. Insiders held roughly 42.43% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 5.4% are Quanterix Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.48% -7.97% -32.82% -17.4% -83.14% -76.4% Quanterix Corporation -5.61% -12.44% 39.24% 49.73% 109.04% 69.2%

For the past year Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. has -76.4% weaker performance while Quanterix Corporation has 69.2% stronger performance.

Summary

Quanterix Corporation beats Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and SR-X system that supports the detection capability of approximately six biomarkers per test. The company's products also comprise kits, such as beads, capture and detector reagents, enzyme reagents, and enzyme substrates to run tests; and consumables, such as proprietary Simoa disks, cuvettes, and disposable tips. In addition, it offers contract research services, including sample testing, assay development, and custom development services. Quanterix Corporation primarily operates in the areas of neurology, oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and inflammation. The company was formerly known as Digital Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Quanterix Corporation in August 2007. Quanterix Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.