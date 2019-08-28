Reviewing Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (GNMX)’s and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.43 0.00 Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 3 6.34 N/A -4.33 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0.00% -264.5% -178.4% Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -301.5% -111.8%

Volatility and Risk

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. has a beta of 0.76 and its 24.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s 169.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.69 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9. Competitively, Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has 1.3 and 1.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $20.5, while its potential upside is 754.17%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 6.4% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. shares and 49.3% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 42.43% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. shares. Competitively, Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has 4.76% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.48% -7.97% -32.82% -17.4% -83.14% -76.4% Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 8.7% -12.59% -40.48% 2.46% -61.81% 18.48%

For the past year Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. had bearish trend while Onconova Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Onconova Therapeutics Inc. beats Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.