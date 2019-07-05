Reviewing Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (GNMX)’s and NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) and NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00 NuCana plc 14 0.00 N/A -0.55 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and NuCana plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0.00% -206.3% -153.6% NuCana plc 0.00% -16.3% -15.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.8. The Current Ratio of rival NuCana plc is 15 and its Quick Ratio is has 15. NuCana plc is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and NuCana plc are owned by institutional investors at 19.1% and 38.9% respectively. Insiders held 42.43% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 15.36% of NuCana plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.88% 2.33% -4.11% -84.21% -86.4% -70.67% NuCana plc 3.49% -2.43% 29.07% -17.93% -34.41% 2.28%

For the past year Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. had bearish trend while NuCana plc had bullish trend.

Summary

NuCana plc beats Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

NuCana plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer. The company is also developing NUC-3373, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors, as well as for the treatment of colorectal and breast cancer; and NUC-7738, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of solid tumors and hematology. It has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Cardiff University and University College Cardiff Consultants Ltd; and an assignment, license, and collaboration agreement with Cardiff ProTides Ltd. The company was formerly known as NuCana BioMed Limited and changed its name to NuCana plc in August 2017. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.