Reviewing Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (GNMX)’s and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.43 0.00 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 84 14.23 N/A -0.47 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0.00% -264.5% -178.4% Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -4.2%

Volatility and Risk

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s 0.76 beta indicates that its volatility is 24.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. on the other hand, has 1.3 beta which makes it 30.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9. Competitively, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has 8.8 and 8.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0 1 6 2.86

Meanwhile, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s consensus target price is $106.86, while its potential upside is 13.62%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 6.4% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. shares and 0% of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders held 42.43% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.48% -7.97% -32.82% -17.4% -83.14% -76.4% Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 11.82% 13.13% 29.28% 10.5% -2.64% 34.98%

For the past year Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. had bearish trend while Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trials used for womenÂ’s health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trials used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. It is also developing NBI-640756 that is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of essential tremor; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia. In addition, the companyÂ’s research programs comprise VMAT2 Inhibitors for movement disorders, bipolar disorders, and schizophrenia; and G Protein-Coupled Receptors and Ion Channels for epilepsy, essential tremor, pain, and other Indications. It has collaborations with AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize elagolix and GnRH antagonists for womenÂ’s and menÂ’s health; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize INGREZZA for movement disorders; and BIAL Â– Portela & Ca, S.A. to develop and commercialize opicapone for the treatment of human diseases and conditions, including ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.