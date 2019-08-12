Reviewing Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (GNMX)’s and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)’s results

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.43 0.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 4 -2387.37 N/A -1.24 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0.00% -264.5% -178.4% Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, Mustang Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 and has 5.6 Quick Ratio. Mustang Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 6.4% and 7.1% respectively. 42.43% are Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 39.58% are Mustang Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.48% -7.97% -32.82% -17.4% -83.14% -76.4% Mustang Bio Inc. -9.23% -16.67% -24.32% -10.56% -52.27% 3.74%

For the past year Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. has -76.4% weaker performance while Mustang Bio Inc. has 3.74% stronger performance.

Summary

Mustang Bio Inc. beats Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.