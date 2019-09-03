Reviewing Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (GNMX)’s and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)’s results

Both Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.43 0.00 MeiraGTx Holdings plc 21 242.67 N/A -3.14 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0.00% -264.5% -178.4% MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0.00% -79.6% -59.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.9. The Current Ratio of rival MeiraGTx Holdings plc is 7 and its Quick Ratio is has 7. MeiraGTx Holdings plc is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc are owned by institutional investors at 6.4% and 36.6% respectively. Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 42.43%. Insiders Competitively, owned 19.39% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.48% -7.97% -32.82% -17.4% -83.14% -76.4% MeiraGTx Holdings plc -5.9% -2.92% 46.43% 185.64% 211.43% 182.68%

For the past year Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. had bearish trend while MeiraGTx Holdings plc had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors MeiraGTx Holdings plc beats Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.