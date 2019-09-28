Reviewing Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (GNMX)’s and Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON)’s results

This is a contrast between Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) and Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 54.95M -0.43 0.00 Intrexon Corporation 6 -0.11 65.22M -3.93 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and Intrexon Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) and Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 30,681,183,696.26% -264.5% -178.4% Intrexon Corporation 1,057,050,243.11% -118.7% -64.8%

Risk and Volatility

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s current beta is 0.76 and it happens to be 24.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Intrexon Corporation has a 2.2 beta and it is 120.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. is 1.9 while its Current Ratio is 1.9. Meanwhile, Intrexon Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3.9 while its Quick Ratio is 3.6. Intrexon Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and Intrexon Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 6.4% and 80.1% respectively. Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s share held by insiders are 42.43%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Intrexon Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.48% -7.97% -32.82% -17.4% -83.14% -76.4% Intrexon Corporation -4.99% 5.97% 91.15% 3.77% -42.97% 22.17%

For the past year Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. had bearish trend while Intrexon Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Intrexon Corporation beats Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics platform. It also provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; genetic preservation and cloning technologies; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of any flavor-altering chemical or antioxidant additives; commercial aquaculture products; and artwork, children's toys, and novelty goods that are derived from living organisms or enabled by synthetic biology. The company serves health, food, energy, environment, and consumer sectors. Intrexon Corporation has collaboration and license agreements with Ares Trading S.A.; ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.; Oragenics, Inc.; Fibrocell Science, Inc.; Genopaver, LLC; S & I Ophthalmic, LLC; OvaXon, LLC; Intrexon Energy Partners, LLC; Persea Bio, LLC; Thrive Agrobiotics, Inc.; Intrexon Energy Partners II, LLC; and others. The company was formerly known as Genomatix Ltd. and changed its name to Intrexon Corporation in 2005. Intrexon Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.