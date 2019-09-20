Reviewing Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (GNMX)’s and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)’s results

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.43 0.00 INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0.00% -264.5% -178.4% INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -61.4% -59.8%

Liquidity

1.9 and 1.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. Its rival INmune Bio Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.1 and 9.1 respectively. INmune Bio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 INmune Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

INmune Bio Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $11.5 consensus target price and a 95.91% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and INmune Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 6.4% and 7.2% respectively. About 42.43% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 67.5% of INmune Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.48% -7.97% -32.82% -17.4% -83.14% -76.4% INmune Bio Inc. -3.21% -6.7% -16.05% 0% 0% 13.27%

For the past year Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. had bearish trend while INmune Bio Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.