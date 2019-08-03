Reviewing Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (GNMX)’s and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)’s results

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.43 0.00 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 12 134.05 N/A -2.40 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0.00% -264.5% -178.4% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% -312.1% -48.4%

Liquidity

1.9 and 1.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. Its rival Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Gritstone Oncology Inc. is $18.5, which is potential 94.53% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 6.4% and 65% respectively. Insiders owned 42.43% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 7.27% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.48% -7.97% -32.82% -17.4% -83.14% -76.4% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 7.03% -6.75% -1.69% -17.52% 0% -32.04%

For the past year Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Summary

Gritstone Oncology Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.