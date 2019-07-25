Reviewing Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (GNMX)’s and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 54 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0.00% -206.3% -153.6% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.8% -29.7%

Volatility and Risk

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. has a beta of 0.67 and its 33.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 2.02 which is 102.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. are 14.4 and 14.4 respectively. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively the average price target of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is $82.67, which is potential 45.73% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 19.1% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. shares and 13.19% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. shares. Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 42.43%. Competitively, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has 4.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.88% 2.33% -4.11% -84.21% -86.4% -70.67% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -0.02% 0.91% 15.27% 45.3% 16.15% 41.19%

For the past year Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. has -70.67% weaker performance while Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has 41.19% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. beats Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.