Reviewing Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (GNMX)’s and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA)’s results

We are contrasting Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.43 0.00 Edesa Biotech Inc. 6 65288.89 N/A -1.16 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and Edesa Biotech Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0.00% -264.5% -178.4% Edesa Biotech Inc. 0.00% -51.1% -48.4%

Risk & Volatility

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s current beta is 0.76 and it happens to be 24.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Edesa Biotech Inc.’s 127.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.27 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.9. The Current Ratio of rival Edesa Biotech Inc. is 9.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 9. Edesa Biotech Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 6.4% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 25.9% of Edesa Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 42.43% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.3% of Edesa Biotech Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.48% -7.97% -32.82% -17.4% -83.14% -76.4% Edesa Biotech Inc. -1.21% -31.65% -21.79% -37.91% -44.29% -10.62%

For the past year Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. was more bearish than Edesa Biotech Inc.

Summary

Edesa Biotech Inc. beats Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.