Reviewing Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD)’s and Its Rivals results

As Scientific & Technical Instruments company, Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) is competing with its rivals based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Aethlon Medical Inc. has 14.2% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 66.41% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Aethlon Medical Inc. has 3.7% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 7.48% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Aethlon Medical Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aethlon Medical Inc. 0.00% -164.50% -119.10% Industry Average 6.76% 12.58% 7.38%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Aethlon Medical Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Aethlon Medical Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 73.71M 1.09B 45.70

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Aethlon Medical Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aethlon Medical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.11 2.00 2.54

The potential upside of the rivals is 53.70%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Aethlon Medical Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aethlon Medical Inc. -29.94% -50% -69.97% -83.7% -82.11% -86.75% Industry Average 4.18% 7.41% 12.35% 17.59% 23.82% 28.85%

For the past year Aethlon Medical Inc. has -86.75% weaker performance while Aethlon Medical Inc.’s competitors have 28.85% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Aethlon Medical Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 2.2. Competitively, Aethlon Medical Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 3.50 and has 2.53 Quick Ratio. Aethlon Medical Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aethlon Medical Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Aethlon Medical Inc. is 19.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.19. In other hand, Aethlon Medical Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.17 which is 16.89% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Aethlon Medical Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Aethlon Medical Inc.’s rivals beat on 4 of the 4 factors Aethlon Medical Inc.

Aethlon Medical, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on creating devices that address unmet medical needs in health and biodefense worldwide. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage therapeutic device for the single-use removal of life-threatening viruses from the circulatory system of infected individuals. It is also involved in the development of exosome-based products to diagnose and monitor neurological disorders and cancer; and a therapeutic device to reduce the incidence of sepsis, a fatal bloodstream infection. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in San Diego, California.