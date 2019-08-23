Reviewing Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD)’s and Its Rivals results

As Scientific & Technical Instruments company, Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) is competing with its rivals based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Aethlon Medical Inc. has 14.2% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 66.41% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Aethlon Medical Inc. has 3.7% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 7.48% insiders ownership for its competitors.
Profitability
Table 1 has Aethlon Medical Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aethlon Medical Inc.
|0.00%
|-164.50%
|-119.10%
|Industry Average
|6.76%
|12.58%
|7.38%
Earnings and Valuation
The following data compares Aethlon Medical Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aethlon Medical Inc.
|N/A
|1
|0.00
|Industry Average
|73.71M
|1.09B
|45.70
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Aethlon Medical Inc. and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Aethlon Medical Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.11
|2.00
|2.54
The potential upside of the rivals is 53.70%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Aethlon Medical Inc. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Aethlon Medical Inc.
|-29.94%
|-50%
|-69.97%
|-83.7%
|-82.11%
|-86.75%
|Industry Average
|4.18%
|7.41%
|12.35%
|17.59%
|23.82%
|28.85%
For the past year Aethlon Medical Inc. has -86.75% weaker performance while Aethlon Medical Inc.’s competitors have 28.85% stronger performance.
Liquidity
Aethlon Medical Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 2.2. Competitively, Aethlon Medical Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 3.50 and has 2.53 Quick Ratio. Aethlon Medical Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aethlon Medical Inc.
Volatility and Risk
Aethlon Medical Inc. is 19.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.19. In other hand, Aethlon Medical Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.17 which is 16.89% more volatile than S&P 500.
Dividends
Aethlon Medical Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Aethlon Medical Inc.’s rivals beat on 4 of the 4 factors Aethlon Medical Inc.
Aethlon Medical, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on creating devices that address unmet medical needs in health and biodefense worldwide. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage therapeutic device for the single-use removal of life-threatening viruses from the circulatory system of infected individuals. It is also involved in the development of exosome-based products to diagnose and monitor neurological disorders and cancer; and a therapeutic device to reduce the incidence of sepsis, a fatal bloodstream infection. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in San Diego, California.
