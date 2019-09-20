Reviewing Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD)’s and II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI)’s results

This is a contrast between Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) and II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Scientific & Technical Instruments and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aethlon Medical Inc. 1 51.18 N/A -0.34 0.00 II-VI Incorporated 38 1.80 N/A 1.62 24.45

Table 1 highlights Aethlon Medical Inc. and II-VI Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Aethlon Medical Inc. and II-VI Incorporated’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aethlon Medical Inc. 0.00% -164.5% -119.1% II-VI Incorporated 0.00% 10% 5.7%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.19 shows that Aethlon Medical Inc. is 19.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, II-VI Incorporated has beta of 1.1 which is 10.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Aethlon Medical Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor II-VI Incorporated are 3.4 and 2.1 respectively. II-VI Incorporated therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Aethlon Medical Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Aethlon Medical Inc. and II-VI Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aethlon Medical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 II-VI Incorporated 0 1 2 2.67

II-VI Incorporated on the other hand boasts of a $40 consensus price target and a 2.46% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aethlon Medical Inc. and II-VI Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 14.2% and 93.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 3.7% of Aethlon Medical Inc.’s shares. Competitively, II-VI Incorporated has 1.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aethlon Medical Inc. -29.94% -50% -69.97% -83.7% -82.11% -86.75% II-VI Incorporated -2.02% 6.12% 6.52% 19.65% -5.92% 22.3%

For the past year Aethlon Medical Inc. has -86.75% weaker performance while II-VI Incorporated has 22.3% stronger performance.

Summary

II-VI Incorporated beats Aethlon Medical Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Aethlon Medical, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on creating devices that address unmet medical needs in health and biodefense worldwide. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage therapeutic device for the single-use removal of life-threatening viruses from the circulatory system of infected individuals. It is also involved in the development of exosome-based products to diagnose and monitor neurological disorders and cancer; and a therapeutic device to reduce the incidence of sepsis, a fatal bloodstream infection. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in San Diego, California.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The companyÂ’s II-VI Laser Solutions segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials for use in high-power CO2 lasers, and fiber-delivered beam delivery systems and processing tools, as well as offers direct diode lasers for industrial lasers under the II-VI HIGHYAG and II-VI Laser Enterprise brands; compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for optical components, wireless devices, and high-speed communication systems applications; and 6-inch gallium arsenide wafers for use in production of high performance lasers and integrated circuits under the II-VI EpiWorks and II-VI OptoElectronic Devices Division brands. Its II-VI Photonics segment provides crystal materials, optics, microchip lasers, and optoelectronic modules for use in optical communication networks, and other various consumer and commercial applications. This segment also offers pump lasers, optical isolators, and optical amplifiers and micro-optics for optical amplifiers for terrestrial and submarine applications. The companyÂ’s II-VI Performance Products segment provides infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for military, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; and engineered materials for thermoelectric and silicon carbide applications. It serves OEMs, laser end-users, system integrators of high-power lasers, manufacturers of equipment and devices for the industrial, optical communications, military, semiconductor, medical and life science markets, consumers, U.S. government prime contractors, various U.S. Government agencies, and thermoelectric integrators. The company markets its products through a direct sales force, representatives, and distributors. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania.