Reviewing Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS)’s and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA)’s results

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 4 21.08 N/A 0.25 13.17 Tocagen Inc. 9 8.12 N/A -2.53 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0.00% 116.3% 29.1% Tocagen Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -56.6%

Liquidity

2.9 and 2.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. Its rival Tocagen Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5 and 5 respectively. Tocagen Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Tocagen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Tocagen Inc. has a consensus target price of $11, with potential upside of 78.57%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 21.4% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 36.9% of Tocagen Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.6% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.59% are Tocagen Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeterna Zentaris Inc. -1.48% -25.89% -18.43% 46.9% 78.49% 12.93% Tocagen Inc. -16.51% -10.97% -18.73% -32.34% -6.84% 7.8%

For the past year Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was more bullish than Tocagen Inc.

Summary

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Tocagen Inc.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.