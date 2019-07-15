Reviewing Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS)’s and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 4 20.41 N/A 0.25 13.17 Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

Demonstrates Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0.00% 116.3% 29.1% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 21.4% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 2.46% of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeterna Zentaris Inc. -1.48% -25.89% -18.43% 46.9% 78.49% 12.93% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. -8.45% -8.92% -14.88% 0% 0% -3.45%

For the past year Aeterna Zentaris Inc. had bullish trend while Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Aeterna Zentaris Inc. beats Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.