Reviewing Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS)’s and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS)’s results

Both Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3 11.91 N/A -0.92 0.00 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0.00% -396.9% -56.4% Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 209% -116.3%

Volatility & Risk

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. is 22.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.22 beta. Competitively, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 2.79 which is 179.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.4 and 2.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 21.4% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares and 41.4% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.2% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3.31% -15.82% -30.94% -36.55% 38.89% -14.97% Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.13% 30.3% -36.3% 66.19% -61.78% 106.88%

For the past year Aeterna Zentaris Inc. had bearish trend while Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The company is developing vosaroxin, an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). It has completed a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trial of vosaroxin in combination with cytarabine in patients with relapsed or refractory AML. The company also completed a Phase II single-agent trial of vosaroxin in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. In addition, it is involved in the initiation of an investigator-sponsored trial of vosaroxin in combination with decitabine in older patients with untreated AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; and developing SNS-062, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of the human protein BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). The company has a collaboration agreement with Biogen Idec MA, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule BTK inhibitors; and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize preclinical inhibitors of phosphoinositide-dependent kinase-1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.