Reviewing Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS)’s and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)’s results

This is a contrast between Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3 11.87 N/A -0.92 0.00 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 124 18.05 N/A -5.94 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0.00% -396.9% -56.4% Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -26.7%

Risk & Volatility

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has a 1.22 beta, while its volatility is 22.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.97 beta and it is 97.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. are 2.4 and 2.3 respectively. Its competitor Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.2 and its Quick Ratio is 11.1. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 10 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is $199, which is potential 137.84% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 21.4% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares and 95.9% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. shares. 0.6% are Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3.31% -15.82% -30.94% -36.55% 38.89% -14.97% Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. -0.37% -4.95% 28.76% 14.56% 29.09% 36.4%

For the past year Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has -14.97% weaker performance while Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has 36.4% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. beats Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD. The company has a strategic alliance with Nationwide Children's Hospital for the advancement of microdystrophin gene therapy program under the research and option agreement, as well as Galgt2 gene therapy program under the license agreement; Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD under the research collaboration agreement; and CharleyÂ’s Fund, Inc. to support the development of product candidates using its proprietary exon-skipping technologies under the research agreement. It also has a license agreement with the University of Western Australia for treatment of DMD by inducing the skipping of certain exons; collaboration and license agreement with Summit (Oxford) Ltd. for the development of ezutromid, an utrophin modulator which is in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DMD; and a gene therapy research collaboration with Genethon to develop treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company distributes its products through a network of specialty distributors and specialty pharmacies in the United States. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.