Reviewing Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS)’s and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)’s results

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 2 0.00 15.52M -0.92 0.00 Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 -0.56 28.12M -1.89 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 885,288,916.78% -396.9% -56.4% Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 231,440,329.22% -46.8% -35.1%

Volatility and Risk

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has a beta of 1.22 and its 22.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.66 beta which is 166.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. is 2.3 while its Current Ratio is 2.4. Meanwhile, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.7 while its Quick Ratio is 9.7. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $37, which is potential 207.31% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 21.4% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares and 87.9% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 0.6% are Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 1.6% are Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3.31% -15.82% -30.94% -36.55% 38.89% -14.97% Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.32% -12.81% -33.11% -12.5% -38.11% -17.81%

For the past year Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aeterna Zentaris Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.